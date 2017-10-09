Monday Night: Wind speeds in our region are picking up into the double digits, at 13 mph in Spokane as of 4:30 p.m. Clouds will start to roll in around midnight and continue through tomorrow morning into the afternoon.

Tuesday: Things will really cool off in the morning hours - all the way down to the high 30s by about 5 a..m Things will be partly cloudy, with a high near 62 for both CDA and Spokane. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 am. Higher elevation places could get snow! Things really cool off, with a high for Spokane near 54 and skies mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Via NOAA

Updated: 10-9-17 5:30 p.m.

