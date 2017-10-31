INW will have mild, dry trick-or-treating weather

SPOKANE, Wash.—Tuesday morning will start out colder than Monday, with temperatures around the region in the 20’s.

Tuesday afternoon will bring dry and mild conditions.

Temperatures will cool off quickly after sundown. Tuesday’s sunset will be at 5:33 p.m.

Trick-or-treaters can expect dry conditions throughout the night.

Consider this: the entire month of October 2016 brought 6.23" of precipitation.

The total for October 2017 so far: 1.40". It’s a much drier year.

There is no rain, or snow, in the forecast tonight.

Conditions look great for trick-or-treaters Tuesday night, but not record setting warm or cold.

The warmest Halloween on record was in 1988 and the coldest was 2002.

