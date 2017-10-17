The Inland Northwest had high winds Tuesday, but the winds are not over yet.

Wednesday the area will see some scattered showers making their way across Eastern Washington and Idaho, likely on and off throughout the afternoon.

Spokane had wind gusts up to 52 miles per hour Tuesday. Those winds will return Wednesday, although they will be less severe.

Temperatures will also take a small dip. Highs Wednesday will be about 5 degrees cooler. Then by the time the weekend comes, a cold front will move in that will continue to bring rain and temperatures with a high in the lower 50s.

