INW sees third day of cool, wet weather

golden retriever dog in rainy weather (Photo: onetouchspark, Alona Rjabceva)

SPOKANE, Wash.—The Inland Northwest saw its third day of wet weather Wednesday.

Temperatures will be cooler than normal for this time of year by 10-20 degrees.

Wednesday’s temperatures are more common for the end of October, not September.

Spokane’s forecasted high is 54 degrees. The normal high for this time of year is 72 degrees.

Snow fell in the mountains Tuesday and is likely to continue falling in high elevations today.

Schweitzer Mountain Resort

(Photo: Schweitzer Mountain Resort)

Winds will develop out of the southwest making Wednesday afternoon a breezy one.

© 2017 KREM-TV