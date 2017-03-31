Inslee extends flooding state of emergency to April

Photo: The Independent

SPOKANE, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee extended a state of emergency to April 3 for the more than 20 Eastern Washington counties fighting flooding.

Inslee signed an emergency proclamation earlier this month to free up state resources in the event of flooding or other weather-related damage in the area.

The proclamation originally covered 20 Eastern Washington counties, including Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Whitman, Walla Walla and Yakima Counties.

Friday's proclamation added Cowlitz and Mason counties to the list.

“The continual rain showers and early snow melt creates the potential for rising waters, destructive landslides and damage to our critical infrastructure, including our power grid and transportation system,” said Inslee earlier in March. “This is a proactive move to ensure that state agencies are able to do everything reasonably possible to help communities recover quickly in the event major damage occurs.”

