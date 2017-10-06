Inland Northwest under Wind Advisory

SPOKANE, Wash.—Friday will bring a windy finish to the week.

A cold front will be passing through the weekend, dropping temperatures and bumping up wind speeds.

Temperatures on Friday will top out in the upper 60’s and 70’s.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for the Inland Northwest.

The advisory goes into effect Friday at 2:00 p.m. and will remain in effect until 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Winds are expected to hit 20-30 miles-per-hour with gusts 45 miles-per-hour.

The strongest winds will occur late this afternoon and into the evening.

Cities included in the wind advisory:

Coeur d`Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee, Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa, Uniontown, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, Coulee City, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield.

