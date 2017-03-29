Wet weather continues through Wednesday, but drier conditions return Thursday. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – More rain is on the way Wednesday.

Spokane is expected to see 0.25”-0.75” inches of rain. An inch or more is expected across the Panhandle. Soggy weather continues all day long.

Wet weather continues through Wednesday, but drier conditions return Thursday. (Photo: KREM)

Wednesday through Thursday morning expected rain accumulations: Eastern WA: .25"-.50" N. Idaho: .50"-1.5" (Photo: KREM)

Flooding concerns return Wednesday with melting snowpack and additional rainfall.

Thursday will begin with scattered showers, but the weather will dry out during the afternoon.

Wet weather continues through Wednesday, but drier conditions return Thursday. (Photo: KREM)

Sun and warmer temperatures will make their way to the Inland Northwest on Friday and stick around throughout the weekend.

© 2017 KREM-TV