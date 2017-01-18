Ice causes multiple wrecks in Grant County

Grant County icy roads

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Conditions on Interstate 90 are treacherous in Grant County, officials said Wednesday, and they are telling drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

At the exit ramp to a rest area off of I-90 before you get to Moses Lake, there was a semi that spun out simply due to all the ice on the ramp.

Authorities have said it was basically an ice rink. For that reason, they are telling drivers simply – please slow down.

“It’s definite the ice on the roadway,” Trooper Thompson from the Washington State Patrol said. “DOT can only do so much and they only have so many trucks. People just need to slow down and not go anywhere if they can.”

Despite all of the bad wrecks in Grant County, the Sheriff’s Office tells us they have not received reports of any serious injuries.

There were so many wrecks at one point Tuesday night, that authorities opened Grant County’s emergency operations center to deal with them.

Moving forward, the sheriff’s office said they will be monitoring the weather throughout the evening and keeping an eye out for local flooding.

(© 2017 KREM)