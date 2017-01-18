National Weather Service warns of possible ice jams this winter

File image of an ice dam in 2014.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- It is a common issue for areas near a river in the winter: ice jams. When ice builds up on the water, it can block the flow of water and lead to flooding.

Officials said Wednesday there is not much people can do to prevent an ice jam.

“Unfortunately with ice jams, it’s really hard to prevent them,” said Katherine Rowden, a service hydrologist.

Ice jams are more likely this winter than in the recent years due to streams that are frozen over, experts said.

“There are a lot of factors that go into if those will be problematic,” explained Rowden.

Stopping major build up takes serious equipment, and depending on the community, those resources can be hard to find.

Emergency management encourages people that live next to those areas to call before ice builds up.

“We get reports from people saying it sounds like a freight train because the thing will give way and you have all these ice blocks rolling and tumbling,” explained Rowden.

Experts say river gages cannot always detect ice jams so they have to rely on these reports. It would make the difference between a small cleanup and a major problem.

