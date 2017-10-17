How the 2015 wind storm prepared Avista crews for the future

Tuesday's storm brought back a lot of memories from the deadly 2015 wind storm.

More than half of its customers lost power and crews were working around the clock.

Avista said it has replaced a number of poles since 2015. It's called "grid modernization." Poles and wires in certain areas that may be hampered by storms are replaced and some are relocated.

Winds are starting to pick up! We're just outside th Avista HQ building @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/JNghRHvEAe — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) October 17, 2017



David Howell, Avista's Director of Operations, said the 2015 storm revealed what systems were weaker.

Avista said it does expect some outages overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, but nothing like it saw in 2015. Even so, Avista said it is prepared.

"We have got trucks that are fueled up, extra materials that are on board. We have got crews that are notified that are prepared to work extended hours even through the night to respond to outages that we may have," Howell said.

Safety is also a concern for Avista...it asks if you see a downed power line or if your power goes out, you can report it to Avista at 1-800-227-9187.

