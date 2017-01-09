How does Spokane stack up against other cities for snow plowing?

Snowy spokane streets

SPOKANE, Wash. – We have been posting updates on our Facebook page about the snow and we have noticed a trend in some of those comments. Many of you said Monday that Spokane is falling down on the job when it comes to plowing – and that other places where you have lived or visited do it better.

So we called eight cities that are similar in size to Spokane and have snow each year. We wanted to know how their snow removal process compared to ours here in Spokane. About half of them got back to us and here is what we learned.

Meteorologist said Spokane gets about 42 inches of snow a winter season. Spokane city officials said the city has about 760 lane miles of road to plow. That measurement counts just one lane on each street. The city has 75 pieces of snow removal equipment.

For comparison, Des Moines, Iowa, has 682 lane miles and gets about 33 inches of snow on average during the winter.

The public works director said they will have at most 100 pieces of plow equipment on the street.

In Green Bay, Wisconsin, they have a bit more snowfall with 50 to 60 inches. They also have less roads to plow with 430 lane miles. They, however, have 85 pieces of equipment.

In Madison, Wisconsin, they said they have about 1,900 lane miles to plow and have 160-plus pieces of snow removal equipment.

So all three of those cities have more snow removal equipment than Spokane, but the numbers do not reflect any equipment that would be added from outside contractors.

Spokane declares Stage 2 snow event The City of Spokane declared a stage two snow event on Monday morning. City leaders said cars should be moved to the even side of the street on residential hill routes to allow plows to pass. They also ask that sidewalks be cleared within the next 24 hours.

All the city leaders we spoke to said the same thing, each weather event is different.

Factors like the amount of snow during each individual event, and how fast and heavy the snow is all play a role in how leaders choose to use their resources.

Another factor to consider is how many roads cleared by the cities’ respective counties, and that too differs in each city.

All of this comes back to how long it takes for a full city plow. Two of the cities said it takes about 24 hours, while another city said they can get it done in about nine hours.

In comparison, Spokane’s full city plow takes four days – much longer than the cities we spoke with Monday.

