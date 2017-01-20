How are potholes prioritized?

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Many viewers have complained about large potholes covering the road this winter.

Where there are not potholes one day, might have a gaping one the next day.

"I'm trying to drive straight and I'm like bouncing all over the road,” said Bethany Skellenger, a driver. “I don't want to hurt the car, but I don't want to hurt anybody else. Me and my friends are just bouncing around. It's frustrating."

The issue, of course, is the ongoing freeze and then thaw happening throughout the area. Puddles can hide a much larger hole.

Many of the holes have been filled by the city.

“Priority for filling potholes on the busiest arterials get filled first and it kind of goes from there,” explained Marlene Feist from the City of Spokane.

They do not have a designated pothole crew and when it snows, plowing the roads takes priority.

Officials said they are working on a more permanent solution.

"We've been pretty aggressive this summer in terms of rebuilding streets and that's our ultimate repair is to get in there and fix those surfaces and avoid those pot holes happening in the first place,” said Feist. “The more we repair in the summer time, the less potholes we'll see year round."

