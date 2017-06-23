History of Hoopfest weather

Share This Story

SPOKANE, Wash.--Here's a fact the players, and the dedicated fans, know better than anyone: be prepared for any and every type of weather at Hoopfest!

Hoopfest is the largest 3-on-3 street basketball tournament in the world. Hoopfest organizers reported players come in from 42 states including: Hawaii, Georgia and Kansas. It takes 450 courts to house the 14,000 games and thousands flock to the city to participate.

Weather is always a big factor in the play of the games.

First, here is a look at this weekend's forecast for the 27th Hoopfest weekend in Spokane, Washington:

While the Inland Northwest will stay immune to the triple digit heat, our neighbors to the south are experiencing temperatures that will steadily warm up. Phoenix hit 120 degrees this week! Highs will be in the 90s to finish the weekend and very hot on Monday afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 90s. Summer is here!

HOOPFEST WEEKEND FORECAST 2017:

Dry and sunny Saturday. Saturday's expected high: 85°

Dry, sunny and hotter Sunday. Sunday's expected high: 90°

Game time forecast.

Next, the big question, is this hot forecast normal for Hoopfest weekend? Will this be one of the warmest Hoopfest tournaments on record?

Here is look at the history books!

Here's a list of "Historical Hoopfest Weather" compiled by the National Weather Service in Spokane. All data recorded at the Spokane International Airport.

(*Disclaimer* Official temperatures are recorded the Spokane International Airport. Temperatures reported here may not be an accurate reflection of how hot it feels with hot sun on the pavement or close proximity of thousands of players and fans in downtown Spokane for Hoopfest weekend.)

HOTTEST HOOPFEST WEEKEND ON RECORD:

June 27 & 28, 2015

June 27

High: 102 ° AND SUNNY

June 28

High: 105° and sunny!

COLDEST HOOPFEST WEEKEND ON RECORD

June 29 & 30, 1991

June 29

High: 65 °

June 30

High: 69°

YEAR-BY-YEAR WEATHER HISTORY

June 30 & July 1, 1990

June 30

High: 83°

Low: 62°

July 1

High: 82°

Low: 55°

The first Hoopfest featured nearly perfect early summer weather conditions, with the basketball players under mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the lower 80s.

From Hoopfest website: "On June 30 and July 1, 1990, a group of dedicated volunteers including founding board members Betts, Schmidt, Dave Jackson, Terry M. Kelly, Dennis Magner and Rick Steltenpohl coordinated the first Hoopfest. The tournament hosted 2,009 players on 512 teams. The event was such a success in its first year, the City was happy to have it back again the next summer. Thus began the tradition of Spokane shutting down its downtown core during the last weekend in June to let people play on the streets."

June 29 & 30, 1991

June 29

High: 65°

Low: 52°

June 30

High 69

Low 50

In sharp contrast to the initial season of Hoopfest, both days of this year’s Hoopfest featured weather more typical of Bloomsday. A thunderstorm brought heavy rainfall to the area late Friday night and early Saturday morning, leaving behind wet courts to start the day off, along with cool temperatures. The day remained cloudy with more showers to contend with in the afternoon. Another thunderstorm moved through Spokane Saturday night between 9 pm and midnight. Sunday was a cloudy and cool day with a few light showers in the afternoon. It was windy however, with a southwest wind blowing at 20 mph and gusty.

June 27 & 28, 1992

June 27

High: 93°

Low: 65°

June 28

High: 92°

Low: 63°

After a cool and wet Hoopfest in 1991, the 1992 was just the opposite. Hoopfest begins on Saturday morning with Spokane in the grips of an unusual June heatwave. Just a few days before the beginning of Hoopfest.

Spokane set an all-time record high for the month of June when the temperature hit 101 degrees on June 23. This hot weather pattern continued right on through the Hoopfest weekend. Saturday was hot and sunny, though the high of 93 may have felt better to many considering the hot temperatures of the days before. Sunday, while just about as hot, saw in increase in cloud cover ahead of a strong frontal system to end the month. By 3:00 p.m. thunderstorms moved into the city lasting through the evening.

June 26 & 27, 1993

June 26

High: 90°

Low: 55°

June 27

High: 69°

Low: 52°

Saturday saw hot temperatures and full sunshine ahead of a frontal system moving into the city. Late Saturday evening thunderstorms moved through downtown. Fortunately the rain fell overnight and by Sunday morning only high elevation clouds were observed. Temperatures were much cooler on Sunday, down over 20 degrees from Saturday’s hot readings.

June 25 & 26, 1994

June 25

High: 86°

Low: 45°

June 26

High: 65°

Low: 49°

The 1994 edition of Hoopfest saw weather conditions quite similar to the preceding year. Saturday was a warm and sunny day with almost no wind. A frontal system brought widespread showers to the city early Sunday morning. Fortunately most of the precipitation ended by 5 am. Sunday was a cool, cloudy and very windy final day of Hoopfest. Winds blew from the southwest at 20 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph.

June 24 & 25, 1995

June 23

High: 80°

Low: 51°

June 24

High: 85°

Low: 54°

Uneventful weather marked this year’s Hoopfest, with cool mornings and warm afternoons under light winds and almost full sunshine.

June 28 & 29, 1997

June 28

High: 78°

Low: 44°

June 29

High: 68°

Low: 52°

Another sunny Hoopfest day on Saturday with temperatures right at average that afternoon. Increasing clouds Saturday night with a brief shower near midnight. Cooler on Sunday under cloudy skies and southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

June 27 & 28, 1998

June 27

High: 73°

Low: 47°

June 28

High: 82°

Low: 48°

Partly cloudy and cool on Saturday, followed by warmer temperatures in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies for Sunday.

June 26 & 27, 1999

June 26

High 64°

Low 44°

June 27

High: 70°

Low: 45°

What a difference a day makes! Had Hoopfest been one day sooner than a true washout would have occurred, as Friday was a wet day with 0.85 inches of rain. Fortunately, the weather system responsible for the wet weather moved on and Saturday, while unseasonably cool was dry. Sunday saw another cool day with partly cloudy skies.

June 24 & 25, 2000

June 24

High: 74°

Low: 52°

June 25

High 77°

Low 49°

Saturday featured mostly cloudy skies and seasonable cool temperatures. A brief shower or sprinkles moved across the area in the afternoon, leaving only trace amounts of rainfall. Similar temperatures occurred on Sunday but with much more sunshine.

June 23 & 24, 2001

June 23

High: 73°

Low: 57 °

June 24

High: 66°

Low: 48°

This was another cool Hoopfest. Saturday saw temperatures in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday was cooler still with cloudy skies. Light showers moved into the area by late Sunday afternoon.

June 29 & 30, 2002

June 29

High: 72°

Low: 50°

June 29

High: 71°

Low: 47°

This year was another cooler-than-average Hoopfest. After several hot days right before Hoopfest, temperatures cooled off right in time for the weekend. The frontal system responsible for the cooler weather also brought with it a period of rain Friday night and Saturday morning. But as has been the case in several past Hoopfests, the rain ended right at 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning, leaving behind cloudy, cool and windy weather for Saturday, but fortunately no rain! Sunday was a cool day under mostly sunny skies.

June 28 & 29, 2003

June 28

High: 88 °

Low: 55 °

June 29

High: 93°

Low: 57 °

The streak of cool temperatures on Hoopfest ended in an abrupt manner for the 2003 Hoopfest. Saturday was a hot and sunny day more typical of July. Sunday was even hotter, with blistering temperatures in the 90s. The high temperature of 93 tied 1992 for the hottest Hoopfest temperature, which would later be broken in 2008.

June 26 & 27, 2004

June 26

High: 78°

Low: 62°

June 27

High: 81°

Low: 57°

Thunderstorms were the main concern for Hoopfest on Saturday. By late Saturday morning, thunder and lightning was observed very close to downtown. One thunderstorm brought a brief downpour to the event around lunchtime, but fortunately the heaviest rain from this thunderstorm moved just north of downtown. The storms decreased by afternoon, leaving the rest of Hoopfest dry with seasonable temperatures, though a little bit on the muggy side for Spokane.

June 25 & 26, 2005

June 25

High: 79°

Low: 57°

June 26

High 80°

Low 54°

Ideal weather conditions greeted this year's participants, with mild temperatures and some high clouds both days. The two days after Hoopfest were markedly different. Both had around a third of an inch of rain with temperatures only in the mid 60's.

June 24 & 25, 2006

June 24

High: 84°

Low: 50°

June 25

High: 90°

Low: 57°

Warm temperatures on Saturday gave way to hot readings on Sunday. Hoopfest players and spectators were treated to abundant sunshine on both days.

June 30 & July 1, 2007

June 30

High: 73°

Low: 51°

July 1

High: 82°

Low: 51°

Hoopfest dodged a weather bullet in 2007. The Friday before the start of Hoopfest, strong thunderstorms rumbled through the Spokane metro area bringing rain, hail, damaging winds and lightning. The storms moved out of the area by late afternoon, allowing the final preparations to be made for the weekend's activities. Weather on Saturday and Sunday was ideal, with only some high clouds and light winds.

June 28 & 29, 2008

June 28

High: 92°

Low: 58°

June 29

High: 97°

Low: 64°

The 2008 edition of Hoopfest easily goes down as the hottest Hoopfest yet. The previous record hot Hoopfest was 93 degrees in 2003 and 1992. The Saturday 2008 reading of 92 came close, but the Sunday high of 97 shattered the old records. While this was the hottest Hoopfest temperature (i.e. since its inception in 1990), there have been highs as hot as 102 degrees during the late June/1st of July period (see records at the top of this page). In 2008, winds were light and skies were mostly sunny so there was little in the way of relief from the hot weather.

June 27 & 28, 2009

June 27

High: 79°

Low: 49°

June 28

High: 81°

Low: 55°

Unlike the hot weather in 2008, the Hoopfest of 2009 was held in just about perfect conditions. Temperatures were around 80 both days under sunny skies. Sunday even had a nice breeze to keep things from getting too warm.

June 26 & 27, 2010

June 26

High: 79°

Low: 55°

June 27

High: 79°

Low: 52°

A virtual repeat of 2009, Hoopfest 2010 had ideal weather for outdoor recreation. Temperatures were around 80 both days under mostly sunny skies. The winds did kick up a bit both afternoons.

June 25 & 26, 2011

June 25

High: 67°

Low: 43°

June 26

High: 73°

Low: 43°

Hoopfest 2011 was cooler than the previous year with the high temperature about 9 degrees below normal on the 25th warming to only 4 degrees below normal on the 26th. Clouds were minimal throughout the day on the 26th with a southwest wind to 10 mph. The 27th was sunny with even lighter wind.

June 30 & July 1, 2012

June 30

High: 78°

Low: 60°

July 1

High: 78°

Low: 59°

At first glance, Hoopfest 2012 was held under near-ideal weather conditions. The high temperature of 78 on both days was within 1 degree of normal readings for this time of year. The morning low temperatures were rather mild. But the unusual part was the humidity, which was rather high for our area. Dewpoints were in the mid-50s both days. Skies were mostly cloudy, with a few sprinkles, but not enough to cause any impact to the games.

June 29 & 30, 2013

June 29

High: 76°

Low 62°

June 30

High: 91°

Low: 59°

Saturday, June 29th started out as a very cloudy day with thunderstorms in the area and high high dewpoints indicating a significant amount of moisture in the air. The cloud cover and showers kept temperatures down. The next day on Sunday, saw drier and much warmer conditions and partly cloudy skies which helped temperatures recover back to around 90 degrees by Sunday afternoon..

June 28 & 29, 2014

June 28

High 72°

Low 52°

June 29

High 71°

Low 50°

Wet thunderstorms moved through Spokane on Friday evening bringing a quarter inch of rain to downtown. While this rain played havoc with evening court preparation activities, the weather for the games was much drier. Saturday morning started with low overcast skies, but the sun broke through later in the day. Temperatures were mild but it was rather windy. Sunday saw a little more sunshine but it continued to be breezy.

June 27 & 28, 2015

June 27

High: 102°

Low: 68°

June 28

High: 105°

Low: 73°

Hoopfest 2015 took place during the warmest June on record for northeast Washington and the North Idaho Panhandle. It was right in the middle of a historic heatwave from the 26th through the 30th. Spokane International Airport recorded temperatures of 102 and 105 respectively, both of which were daily records. The 105 degree temperature at the airport was also a record high for the entire month of June as well. Temperatures at Spokane Felts Field were a couple of degrees higher than that.

June 25 & 26, 2016

June 25

High: 73°

Low: 47°

June 26

High: 82°

Low: 53°

Hoopfest 2016 was significantly cooler than the previous year with temperatures slightly below normal for Saturday and slightly above normal for Sunday. Some rainfall was recorded on Friday but the weekend featured dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds over the weekend were out of the southwest between 5-10 mph with gusts 15-20 mph.