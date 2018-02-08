High winds to move across region Thursday; advisories in effect

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Conditions will be dry and breezy throughout Thursday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the eastern slopes of the Cascades and cities in Central Washington. Portions of the Palouse are also under a Wind Advisory.

Expect gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour in advisory areas, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour in some of the higher terrain.

The Idaho Panhandle can expect a few more showers.

Temperatures will once again be mild Thursday afternoon, in the 50s.

A passing cold front Thursday night will bring colder temperatures Friday. Mostly dry and partly cloudy tomorrow.

