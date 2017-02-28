Hey, Winter! Let it go!

Olaf snowman in Spokane Valley. (Photo: KREM)

Let’s start on the day it all began: November 16, 2016, winter’s first snowfall.

We knew it was coming and Mother Nature brought it on.

December 10 was also a big snow day with plows working overtime and snow shovels flying.

By the end of 2016, Spokane had cleared more than two feet of snow off of sidewalks.

The start of a new year did not bring rest for the weary. January brought the snow and February brought the rain.

The region was hit with ice jams and flooding. On February 9, entire cities were iced over.

Schools announced snow day after snow day. For some, it felt like winter would never stop.

The area was hit hard and now we’re looking forward to better days! It is now time to for winter to LET. IT. GO.

