Here comes the snow! Winter storm moves into the INW

Weather Update: 5:00 a.m. (3-1-18)

Briana Bermensolo , KREM 5:29 AM. PST March 01, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A big winter storm heads into the region Thursday. 

Snow activity will spread from west to east.

Most valley locations can expect anywhere from 2-4" of snow, with more possible to the north in Washington.

The Cascades may see up to two feet of snow through Friday.

Idaho and Montana mountains, above 3,000 feet, will receive 8-12" through Friday morning.

Mostly rain in Central Washington. Spokane and Coeur d'Alene will see a switch over to snow this afternoon.

