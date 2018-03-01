Here comes the snow! Winter storm moves into the INW

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A big winter storm heads into the region Thursday.
Snow activity will spread from west to east.
Most valley locations can expect anywhere from 2-4" of snow, with more possible to the north in Washington.
The Cascades may see up to two feet of snow through Friday.
Idaho and Montana mountains, above 3,000 feet, will receive 8-12" through Friday morning.
Mostly rain in Central Washington. Spokane and Coeur d'Alene will see a switch over to snow this afternoon.
