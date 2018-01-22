Heavy snow on its way to the region

SPOKANE, Wash.—Monday is a quiet start to the week in the Inland Northwest.

A few snow and rain showers are expected late Monday morning.

Late morning hours also bring the potential for fog.

Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and dry.

Tuesday will have heavy mountain snow move into the region.

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for the northern mountains and valleys Tuesday morning.

The valleys in northern Washington and Idaho could see two to six inches of snow. The mountains in those areas could see up to a foot.

Spokane and Coeur d’Alene could see a few inches of new snow Tuesday.

Central Washing ton and along the southern portion of the Palouse will see mostly rain.



