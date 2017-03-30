Harrison, ID considers help from state after flooding, mudslides

HARRISON, Idaho – Flooding and mudslides in Harrison, Idaho have led the city to consider seeking help from the state.

On Highway 97 in Harrison, Idaho neighbors are still dealing with flooding and mudslides. Neighbors said the home the homeowners at the top of the hill had to evacuate.

Nick John, impacted by the slide, explained the damages his fellow neighbor had to evacuate from.

“It started with a little dip in my neighbor’s driveway and then it went down to six inches and we got his car out, his suburban out before it got stuck,” John said.

The driveway is completely caved and a portion of grass used to be level with the deck, but now both the deck and the shed are sitting at an angle. The couple who own the home lived came to the area to retire.

“Hate to see it, especially when people you know that old, they don’t get around that well, so it’s tough to see,” John said.

Although the other homes nearby are ok, John put up a barrier at the end of the road because they are worried the slide may continue.

The Kootenai County Department of Emergency Management said they are dealing with slides all over the area and may request state assistance to help.

© 2017 KREM-TV