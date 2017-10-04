Hard freeze possible Wednesday morning for northern mountain valleys

SPOKANE, Wash.—It looks like cold mornings and mild afternoons will continue through rest of the work week.

A hard freeze will be possible for the mountain valleys of northeastern Idaho and North Idaho.

Wednesday morning temperatures will drop to near or below-freezing.

As Wednesday goes on, temperatures will climb to a high in the 60’s and the afternoon will be very mild.

Wednesday night the temperatures will drop into the 20’s and 30’s.

Warming afternoons and dry weather continues through the end of the work week.

