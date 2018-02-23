Goodbye frigid cold, hello snow

SPOKANE, Wash.—The snow makes a return this weekend. Snow amounts will be moderate in the lower elevations and impressive amounts are expected in the mountains.

The lower elevations in central Washington will be one to two inches, three to four inches in eastern Washington and four to six inches over the Panhandle. The mountains can expect eight to 16 inches.

The heaviest snow will arrive Friday night and through Saturday morning. It will return again Sunday.

Drivers should prepare for winter weather driving over the weekend.

Visibility will become poor tonight over mountain passes.

Drivers should check pass conditions before heading west or east this weekend.





