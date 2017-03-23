Get outside! 5 things to do while the sun is out

Ask and you shall receive! The Inland Northwest has seen a lot of rain lately and the your complaints have been heard.
The Stormtracker 2 Team is tracking blue skies all day long on Thursday!
However, the heavy rain returns Friday and flooding concerns will continue all weekend long.
So, what would you do with a whole day of sunshine?! KREM 2's Briana Bermensolo has a few ideas!
1. Schedule a tee time
City of Spokane golf courses are all opening throughout the week.
2. Watch the NCAA Tournament
Gonzaga is back in the Sweet 16 for the third year in a row. The Bulldogs take on West Virginia at 4:40 p.m. Go Zags!
After you are done watching the game, hit the courts and play a little basketball yourself!
3. Take a stroll
Walk through one of the INW's many local parks or on a mountain trail. Get the pets outside. Did you know it's National Puppy Day?
4. Spruce up the garden
Most of the snow is gone from our font yards. Thursday's forecast is perfect for a little spring cleaning. Seasonal flowers will be in full bloom within the next few weeks.
5. Pack a picnic and take a siesta.
No explanation needed.
Snap some pictures while you are out enjoying the sun today and send them to us using #KREMSun.
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs