Get outside! 5 things to do while the sun is out

Dexter and Mya enjoying a nice run on the trail! (Photo: KREM)

Ask and you shall receive! The Inland Northwest has seen a lot of rain lately and the your complaints have been heard.

The Stormtracker 2 Team is tracking blue skies all day long on Thursday!

However, the heavy rain returns Friday and flooding concerns will continue all weekend long.

So, what would you do with a whole day of sunshine?! KREM 2's Briana Bermensolo has a few ideas!

1. Schedule a tee time

City of Spokane golf courses are all opening throughout the week.

Local golf courses open this week. (Photo: KREM)

2. Watch the NCAA Tournament

Gonzaga is back in the Sweet 16 for the third year in a row. The Bulldogs take on West Virginia at 4:40 p.m. Go Zags!

After you are done watching the game, hit the courts and play a little basketball yourself!

March madness forecast. (Photo: KREM)

3. Take a stroll

Walk through one of the INW's many local parks or on a mountain trail. Get the pets outside. Did you know it's National Puppy Day?

4. Spruce up the garden

Most of the snow is gone from our font yards. Thursday's forecast is perfect for a little spring cleaning. Seasonal flowers will be in full bloom within the next few weeks.

Send us your warm weather pictures using #KREMSun. (Photo: KREM)

5. Pack a picnic and take a siesta.

No explanation needed.

Take a siesta. You deserve it. (Photo: KREM)

Snap some pictures while you are out enjoying the sun today and send them to us using #KREMSun.

