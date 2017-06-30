Spokane, Wash.—Friday is National Meteor Watch Day!

Although there are no meteor showers Friday night, the skies will be clear for weekend star gazing.

Meteors, more commonly known as shooting stars, are space particles that burn up with a flash of light when they enter the Earth's atmosphere.

The next meteor shower you may want to catch is the annual Perseids Meteor Shower. It will take place on August 12th this year so mark your calendars!

Here are some tips on the best ways to watch the shower in the Inland Northwest.

Go somewhere out of town! A place where you feel comfortable navigating in the dark.

Let a friend or family member know where you are headed. Tell your emergency contact where -you're going, how long you plan to be gone, and a return time.

Dress warmly and bring blankets.

If you have time before the shower, take a photography class on nighttime photo-taking.

There are some great places to go star gazing around our area, but for the best view, stay away from the city. The darker the area the better for seeing the starry skies.

If you have never seen a meteor before, be on the lookout for bright streaks of light. Don’t blink! They move quickly. Don’t be fooled by passing airplanes and orbiting satellites.

The annual display is known as the Perseid shower because the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeastern sky. It is a result of Earth's orbit passing through debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle.

