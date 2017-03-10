Friday is first time Spokane hit 50 degrees since November

File image of Spokane's skyline. (Photo: Thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Friday was the first day Spokane saw temperatures higher than 50 degrees since Nov. 26, 2016.

The average high for March 10 is 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Friday, it was much warmer than that, with the official high reaching 54 degrees at the airport. Spokane Felts Field was even warmer, with the official high there 58.

NWS officials said Spokane usually reaches its first 50 degree day on Feb. 13. In 2016, it happened on Feb. 9.

This year’s long wait to see 50 degrees wasn’t even close to the record, thankfully. The latest in the year that it took us to get to 50 was in 1975 when we had to wait until April 10.

In Coeur d’Alene, the official high Friday was 50 degrees.

© 2017 KREM-TV