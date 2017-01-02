Freezing temperatures bring threats of frost bite, hypothermia

Manito Park snow

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Inland Northwest will see bitterly cold weather this week which could pose serious threats.

Extreme wind chills can be deadly and can bring the onset of frostbite and hypothermia. Wind chill is the combination of high winds and cold temperatures.

Wind chill values near 25 degrees below zero could mean frostbite is possible within 15 minutes of being outside if you are unprotected. Your body loses heat faster in cold conditions on a windy day.

If you suspect you are experiencing frostbite, you should hold the frostbitten area closely against warm skin.

Hypothermia is also a real threat when temperatures are bitterly cold. It is the most common winter weather killer. If your clothing is wet, hypothermia becomes even more likely.

Avoid possible threats this week by wearing extra layers, hats and gloves.