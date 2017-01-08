Freezing rain closes runways at Spokane Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane International Airport was forced to close both runways on Sunday night due to freezing rain.

Todd Woodard with the airport said that both runways were closed and would be for a few more hours. He said no flights were leaving or departing but there were four incoming and four departing flights affected by the closure.

The runways were closed around 8:00 p.m. Woodard said it could be a few more hours before they reopen.

To check the status of flights you may visit the Spokane Airport website.

We are working to get more information and will update the story as it becomes available.

The runway remains closed @iflyspokane this time. Arriving flights UAL255 from DEN, QXE2072 from BOI, and 2192 from SEA may be delayed. — GEG Operations (@GEG_OpsDir) January 9, 2017