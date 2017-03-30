Weekend will bring dry, warmer conditions across INW

It's not quite Phoenix weather, but the INW will see warmer temperatures during the Final Four game! (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Happy Thursday! Thursday is a transition day between cool and very wet weather to dry, warm and sunny weather.

Temperatures will remain in the low 50s on Thursday.

A flood watch does remain in effect through Friday morning with river levels rising.

The Inland Northwest will see mid to upper 50s by the weekend.

Saturday will bring some highs in the 60s across the region!

Dry weather persists throughout the weekend.

