Weather Update: @ 6 pm (10-8-2017)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Jason Aldean opens 'Saturday Night Live' with Tom…Oct. 8, 2017, 7:24 a.m.
-
Dealership to give free truck to veteran who stole…Oct. 8, 2017, 11:59 a.m.
-
Former Seahawk: Women 'incapable' of knowing…Oct. 8, 2017, 12:18 p.m.