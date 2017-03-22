Rain to fall across the Inland Northwest Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Wednesday’s forecast is wet! Luckily, Thursday will bring drier conditions.
Showers will be scattered and widespread throughout Wednesday morning.
Heavy rain will fall at times Wednesday afternoon. This means local lakes and rivers will remain at flood stage with continued spring runoff.
A few thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon throughout the Inland Northwest.
Thursday will bring some relief! Expects sunny, mild and dry conditions before the rain returns Friday.
