Rain to fall across the Inland Northwest Wednesday

Rain is expected across the Inland Northwest on Wednesday (3-22-17). (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Wednesday’s forecast is wet! Luckily, Thursday will bring drier conditions.

Showers will be scattered and widespread throughout Wednesday morning.

Future tracker shows rain across the Inland Northwest on Wednesday (3-22-17). (Photo: KREM)

Heavy rain will fall at times Wednesday afternoon. This means local lakes and rivers will remain at flood stage with continued spring runoff.

A few thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon throughout the Inland Northwest.

Thursday will bring some relief! Expects sunny, mild and dry conditions before the rain returns Friday.

