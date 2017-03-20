First week of Spring brings showers to the Inland Northwest

The Inland Northwest can expect rain throughout the first week of Spring.

Weather forecaster Briana Bermensolo said the region will see sunshine on Monday, the first day of Spring, but the rest of the week will bring showers.

Rain expectations through Monday, March 20.

Rain can be expected in the later hours on Monday through Wednesday. Flooding concerns remain throughout the Inland Northwest.

Highs will be in the 50s to start the week. There is a chance of wet snow in the forecast, but Briana said it is unlikely. There may be a small accumulation of mountain snow in elevations between 2,500-3,000 feet.

Thursday will be dry, but Friday will bring more showers to the Inland Northwest.

