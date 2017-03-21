Briana's Local Forecast (3/21/17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mysterious giant metal die washes up on shore of Lake CDA
-
Road collapses under driver near Northport
-
Body being recovered from Spokane River in Downtown
-
Allegations revealed in Coach Sharkey's leave
-
Flooding forces emergency in Bonner County
-
Drone video shows wide spread flooding in north Spokane Co.
-
Neighbors in Peaceful Valley help protect 80-year-old woman's home from flood
-
Former player surprised by allegations made about Ferris HS coach
-
Flooding in N. Idaho expected to drop in coming days
-
Gonzaga Men's Basketball on to Sweet 16
More Stories
-
Flooding in N. Idaho expected to drop in coming daysMar 20, 2017, 3:32 p.m.
-
Mudslide destroys Bonner Co. family's homeMar 20, 2017, 8:16 p.m.
-
Mysterious giant metal die washes up on shore of Lake CDAMar 20, 2017, 5:28 p.m.