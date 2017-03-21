Flooding, rain continue across INW; chance of thunderstorms

Lightning puts on a show in the Omak area (Photo taken in 2016). (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Inland Northwest will see a short-lived break from the showers on Tuesday morning. The remainder of Tuesday will be very soggy.

Heavy rain returns across the Inland Northwest and a wet forecast continues until Wednesday night.

Local lakes and rivers are at or above initial flooding stage at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. (Photo: KREM)

Breezy conditions are expected over the next few days, as well. Winds will shift from NE to SW by Wednesday morning.

Over the next 48 hours, Eastern Washington will see .25"-.50" of new rain and the Idaho Panhandle will see .25"-1.00" of new rain.

Here are some of the threats for Tuesday:

St. Joe River at St. Maries, Idaho:

• Extensive lowland flooding is likely.

• Some sections of the St Joe River Road may flood.

• Water will be up to some homes in the trailer park on St Maries River Road.

• Water will approach the flood gates in the levee at the Aqua Park.

SH-5 between Plummer and St. Maries. (Photo: KREM)

Lake Coeur d'Alene:

• The Coeur D`Alene Resort Boardwalk, Independence Point Docks and the Third Street boat launch and parking lot will be partially flooded.

• City Beach and the City Beach parking area will be partially flooded.

• Several recreational picnic areas, docks and campsites around the lake and along the Chain Lakes will between

Harrison and Cataldo will be flooded.

• Businesses at the corner of 10th Street and Lakeshore Drive in Coeur d`Alene may have flooded parking lots and water approaching their buildings.

Lake Coeur d'Alene at Independence Point. (Photo: KREM)

Spokane River:

• Flooding of Peaceful Valley, Riverfront Park, and the Harbor Island area is likely.

• Significant stretches of the Centennial Trail between Mission Avenue and Greene Street may flood.

Upriver Drive below Green Street Bridge closed due to flooding. (Photo: KREM)

Flooding will peak Tuesday and then local water levels should start to recede Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, a new addition---thunder! Thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. Rainfall totals will be higher

during any passing thunderstorms and there will be a chance of lightning and hail with these storms.

(Photo: KREM)

Thunder and lightning are possible at different times during the day Wednesday. (Photo: KREM)

Lightning puts on a show in the Omak area (Photo taken in 2016). (Photo: KREM)

