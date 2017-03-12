Flooding damages houses in southwest Spokane

Homes near 40th and Assembly are experiencing damaging flooding. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Melting snow and a blocked culvert caused damaging flooding to homes near South Assembly Road and West 40th Avenue on Sunday evening.

Crews from Fire District 10 are having to pump water out of yards. They are working to do so before damage gets excessive. Firefighters said at least three homes were affected.

Getting reports of flooded homes near 40th and Assembly. Firefighters having to pump water out of yards pic.twitter.com/9ienJrrXfw — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) March 13, 2017

