Flooding damages houses in southwest Spokane

Ryan Simms , KREM 5:57 PM. PDT March 12, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Melting snow and a blocked culvert caused damaging flooding to homes near South Assembly Road and West 40th Avenue on Sunday evening.

Crews from Fire District 10 are having to pump water out of yards. They are working to do so before damage gets excessive. Firefighters said at least three homes were affected. 

 

KREM 2 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated. 

