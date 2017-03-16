Flooding and washouts continue across the Inland Northwest

Sagle- Photo from Tanya M. Press (Photo: Tanya M. Press, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – For the past week, the Inland Northwest has seen what Mother Nature can do as rivers, creeks and streams reached flood stage and beyond.

Flood waters rushed into homes, washed out roads and cracked and damaged pavement.

Some homeowners had to deal with water in the basements in Southwest Spokane. Others pulled together whatever they could to keep the rapid waters at bay North of Airway Heights.

In South Spokane, homeowners got help from local fire crews to pump the floodwaters out. People even took to social media to share their pictures and videos of what they were seeing in their neighborhoods across the Inland Northwest.

Throughout the area, roads had to be closed because of washouts, flooding and deep mud and it all left behind some serious damage.

In Spokane County alone, there is an estimated 9 million dollars’ worth of damage. County leaders declared a state of emergency this week, the second time an emergency has been declared since February.

With more rain expected, things could get even worse before they get better.

