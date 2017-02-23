Flood concerns prompt state of emergency in Sprague

(Photo: Sheriff Wade Magers, Lincoln County, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Mayor of Sprague Ed Stephens declared a state of emergency on Thursday as a result of flood concerns.

The rain and snow tapered off in Spokane, but it is not the end of flooding concerns for the Inland Northwest. Photos from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Facebook page show fairly high water levels.

According to the Sheriff’s office, there is no imminent danger as of right now. Though there in no imminent danger, Sprague High school students, business owners and many other volunteers helped fill sandbags to prepare just in case.

(© 2017 KREM)