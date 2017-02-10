Flash flood warning in effect near Benewah, Shoshone counties

BENEWAH CO., Idaho – A flash flood warning is in effect until 8:30 a.m. Friday in Northeastern Benewah County and West Central Shoshone County.

Local law enforcement reported flooding in the city of Calder around 5:30 a.m. Officials said an ice jam on the St. Joe River between Calder and St. Maries is causing water to back up into the city of Calder.

The ice jam is believed to be near mile marker 2 on Highway 50 (St. Joe River Road.)

Residents that live along the St. Joe River below the ice jam should leave now and move to higher ground.

Officials from the National Weather Service said once the ice jam breaks, the St. Joe River will rise rapidly.

NWS officials said residents should act quickly to protect their lives.

