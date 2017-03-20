Five facts you may not know about spring

Share This Story

The wait is over...spring is here! Monday marks the annual vernal (spring) equinox. On an equinox, day and night are of approximately equal duration all over the planet.

Here are five things you may not know about spring:

The North Pole & The South Pole-- Role Reversal

Landscape of Greenland with mountains and footprints. (Nouk, Nouk). (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

One pole is not like the other. Due to the Earth's tilt, a person living near the North Pole will see the sun moving fast across the horizon during the spring equinox. A similar situation for the South Pole today, but spring signals the beginning of six months of uninterrupted sunlight for the North Pole. In contrast, the season signals the start of six months of darkness for the South Pole.

Time to Catch the Northern Lights

Conditions have to be almost perfect to see the Northern Lights. You will need: extreme darkness, clear weather and a large amount of solar activity.

The Northern Lights. (Photo: Chris Teren)

With the abundance of solar activity, spring is the prime season to catch a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis.

Birds Fall In Love



Hear that chirping? A sign that spring is here! Research shows birds find warmer temperatures and longer days suitable for finding a mate.

A black-throated Blue Warbler sings from a tree branch. (Photo: Matt Betts/Oregon State University, NASA.gov)

You could say spring is the time birds start *singing to each other.* Ahhh....love is in the air.

Spring Fever: It is a Real Thing

Scientists believe "Spring Fever" is a real disorder. Spring fever may be associated with symptoms like restlessness and excitement. Doctors at the National Institute for Mental Health say humans instinctively react to seasonal changes, just as some animals hibernate in winter. A chemical in the human body known as serotonin rises in the spring, which causes mood elevations and energy boosts.

Honey Bees Start a Swarmin'

Honey bees swarm when they are ready to move on from one colony to the other, showing the success of a colony.





Bees start swarming in spring. (Photo: Tiffany Mayo)

Scientists believe bees find the warmer temperatures in spring a good time to re-colonize. As Stormtracker 2 has reported in the past, researchers at WSU are trying to breed bees that can brave cold conditions better than other bees here in the Inland NW.