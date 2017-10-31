First winter storm of the season will bring heavy snow to parts of INW

The National Weather Service has issues a winter storm watch for Wednesday night through Friday morning, as a low-pressure system moves through. Thursday is expected to be the first day we will see snow in mountainous areas and valleys, and rain for other regions south of Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. The areas impacted by the winter storm watch are Northern Idaho and Northeast Washington, specifically higher-elevation passes. Most models show a heavy amount of snow from the Okanogan Highlands to the Northern Panhandle. Mountains are expected to see up to 16 inches of snow, and valleys can expect accumulations of five to ten inches. Officials warn of the potential for significant accumulations of snow or ice on roads which could impact travel and cause safety problems.





The Spokane region is not expected to be hit particularly hard by the storm. Most of the change will come in the form of a rain and snow mixture, depending on how conditions continue to develop. One of the biggest noticeable changes that Spokane and all surrounding counties will see is a drop in temperatures. This weekend we will high temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Overnight lows are expected to drop to the mid-20s, with Saturdays low expected to drop to 22 degrees. This, along with rain and snow may mark the beginning of an early winter beginning. High temperatures are not expected to exceed 45 degrees after this weekend, where historically that jump hasn’t occurred until mid-October. Spokane may even see an early morning next week with low temperatures in the teens – 19 degrees to be exact.



This all marks a change in weather, where we are slowly transitioning to wetter and colder late fall. Earlier in the month, NOAA forecasters predicted that the Northwest will see a cooler and wetter winter than normal, and drier in the South for the end of 2017, into 2018. This weekend may just be the beginning of yet another La Nina.

