First widespread snowfall of the season comes this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Updated forecasts show a likelihood for widespread snowfall to hit most of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Many cities that did not see snow during the work week can expect one to two inches of snow this weekend, including in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Moses Lake, Pullman, and Kellogg. Larger accumulations can be expected in Wenatchee (four to six inches) and Yakima (three to four inches).

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory remains in effect through 11:00 a.m. on Friday for much of the Northern Washington mountains and valleys, as well as the Idaho Panhandle region. Mountain accumulations are expected to increase to up to 21 inches of snow. Limited visibility, slippery and snow covered roads, and other travel difficulties are expected throughout the weekend.

A drier northerly flow will bring a break from the snow for portions of the day on Friday, bringing cold, below freezing temperatures overnight Friday and into the weekend. While more snow is expected this weekend and even next week, accumulations from this week are already visible across higher elevations as seen on KREM 2 live camera’s around the area.

A break from rain and snow is expected Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will not rebound by much. The drier weather will be short-lived as another weather pattern of rain and snow will move through beginning Wednesday.

