First snow of the season expected for Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash.—A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northeast Washington, North Idaho, and western Montana maintains and valleys Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Central Panhandle Friday.

The Watch and Warning expire Friday at 11 a.m.

Northern cities including Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry could see 8-12 inches of snow.

Slick roads and poor visibility are expected over highway 2 and Lookout Pass over the Idaho and Montana state line.

This weekend will bring another round of snowfall. This time around the snow is expected over mountains and cities in lower elevations.

Spokane and Coeur d’Alene can expect 1-2 inches of snow can be expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be well below average this weekend. Highs will be in the 30’s and lows will be in the 20’s.

The snow should wrap up by Monday.

