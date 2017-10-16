First big wind storm of fall 2017 expected Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Enjoy the mild and sunny weather Monday because the KREM 2 weather team is tracking big changes on the way Tuesday!

The weather is forecast to become windy and wet Tuesday afternoon.

A wind advisory will go into effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday with high southwest sustained winds between 20 to 30 mph. Gusts could be up to 40 to 50 mph.

Winds this strong will make driving difficult. Secure outdoor objects. Tree limbs may fall or blow across driveways and streets. A cold front will also pass through the Inland Northwest Tuesday from west to east.

Winds will also be strong Wednesday, picking up in the afternoon out of the southwest.

Disclaimer: Right now, the Storm Tracker 2 team is NOT tracking winds as strong as November 2015's historic windstorm. We will post alerts if the forecast changes looking ahead to Tuesday's and Wednesday storms.

