Extreme heat continues to sweep the region

SPOKANE, Wash.—Multiple heat-related watches and warnings are in effect for Friday as extreme heat continues.

Thursday was the hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching 98° in Spokane and some surrounding areas reaching triple digits.

Thursday’s heat even beat last year’s hottest day, which was 97° on July 29.

The last time temperatures officially hit triple digits in Spokane was August, 2015.

The record high temperature for July 7 in Spokane was 99 °F in 1968, while the forecast high for Friday for Spokane is 100°.

The moral of the story is it’s going to be hot Friday! It will be unusually hot and possibly record breaking. Last year, the high temperature for July 7 was a comfortable 75°.

Extreme heat can bring extreme danger. Heat related illnesses can set in quickly. Heat stroke is an emergency. Be familiar with the signs of heat stroke and if you or someone near you is suffering call 9-11 immediately.

