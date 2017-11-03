Expected snow levels rise as first snowfall of season hits Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Total snowfall levels for this weekend in Spokane have been updated to a possible three inches between Saturday and Monday. This is in addition to the snowfall that began Friday afternoon and left accumulations of about an inch around the greater Spokane area. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for much of the panhandle region through Friday night. Overnight on Friday, we see a break in the forecast.

Precipitation is expected to dry out through Friday night and Saturday morning before another storm brings the possible two to three inches. Light and brief accumulations are possible for Saturday afternoon, but another significant drop of snow is expected to make its way through Eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle region on Sunday afternoon. Coeur d'Alene, Moses Lake, and Ritzville will also see between two and three inches of additional snow later this weekend. Areas including Wenatchee, Ellensburg, and Kellogg can expect between three and six inches on Saturday and Sunday.

Along with the moisture, temperatures will drop to below freezing overnight and through much of the weekend. Overnight on Friday, Spokane can expect a low of 24 degrees, and Coeur d'Alene at 22 degrees. Sandpoint and Newport will dip down to 16 degrees overnight before Saturday's high's come around, all barely above freezing temperatures. This can cause dangerous conditions outside, leading to limited visibility and icy, slippery roads. This is especially likely when traveling through higher elevations such as passes.

Forecasts show that Monday and Tuesday may be clear from snow and rain, but it will likely return next week around Wednesday.

