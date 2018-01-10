Dry weather before a winter storm heads into the region

SPOKANE, Wash.—Wednesday brings a chance for precipitation over Idaho in the morning. A stronger storm will move in Thursday.
Wednesday will bring widespread drying conditions.
Wednesday morning temperatures are right around freezing with mid 30’s for the afternoon highs.
A strong winter system will move in overnight. Expect snow across the Inland Northwest, with higher accumulations in the mountains.
