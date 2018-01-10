KREM
Dry weather before a winter storm heads into the region

Weather Update: 5:00 a.m. (1-10-18)

Briana Bermensolo, KREM 5:34 AM. PST January 10, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.—Wednesday brings a chance for precipitation over Idaho in the morning. A stronger storm will move in Thursday.

Wednesday will bring widespread drying conditions.

Wednesday morning temperatures are right around freezing with mid 30’s for the afternoon highs.

A strong winter system will move in overnight. Expect snow across the Inland Northwest, with higher accumulations in the mountains.

© 2018 KREM-TV


