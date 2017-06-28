Dry, warm weather effects fire danger across Central Washington

KREM-wildfire-generic.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.— A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Central Washington as fires continue to burn.

The Red Flag Warning will remain in effect until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The main ingredients needed for a Fire Weather Warning are in place for Central Washington. Those include wind, warm temperatures, and lower humidity.

Temperatures have highs peaking in the upper 80's.

Wednesday winds are coming from the Northwest at 8 to 15 miles-per-hour. Gusts could reach up to 20 miles-per-hour. Those winds will increase during the afternoon to 15-25 miles-per-hour.

Humidity is at 15 to 20 percent.

All of these factors make it easy for any ongoing or new fires to spread rapidly. Officials warn against outdoor burning,

