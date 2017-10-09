Cool, dry start to the week, rain by Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash.—It’s a chilly start to the work week with temperatures reading in the 20’s and 30’s across the Inland Northwest.

Monday afternoon will be nice and mild. Dry weather will continue Monday and Tuesday.

Monday’s highs will be in the 60’s with plenty of sunshine.

Chances of rain move in by Wednesday. Cooler, wetter weather with highs in the 50’s are also expected for Wednesday.

