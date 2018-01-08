Dry Monday, rain in store for the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.—Gray and wet weather continues through mid-week across the Inland Northwest.

A few showers are possible Monday morning. Patchy fog is forecasted for some areas around the region.

Rain returns Monday night and will continue into Tuesday. Mountain snow is expected Tuesday.

Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will experience highs above the freezing mark for the first half of the week.



