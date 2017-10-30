Dry, mild weather for Monday and Halloween

SPOKANE, Wash.—It’s going to be a chilly start to the work week Monday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 30’s across the Northwest. Temperatures will warm into the 50’s this afternoon.

Breezy winds can be expected out of the north east throughout Monday.

Tuesday will bring sunshine with a few clouds.

The Halloween forecast is calling for 30s and 40s during the trick-or-treating hours after sundown.

Weather remains dry until Wednesday.

Cooler and wetter weather will move back into the region by the middle of the week.

Rain will be likely in the lower elevations Wednesday and even some snow in the mountains.

