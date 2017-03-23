Dry conditions Thursday, rain continues Friday across INW

Sunshine comes to the Inland Northwest. (Photo: Garret DuPont, Custom)

Thursday's break in the rain is going to be great! Expect nice, dry conditions throughout the day.

The Stormtracker 2 team does not think it will be a long enough dry period to see the flood concerns come to an end.

Occasional wet weather is expected through the week and the weekend, but the greatest rain accumulations will be on Friday.

Expect heavy rain on Friday.

Flooding issues are still a concern through the end of the week.

Seasonal temperatures with a continued melting snowpack will result in runoff into local lakes and rivers.

Water levels are still where they were Wednesady, about a foot and a half above initial flood stage along

the Spokane River.

A friendly reminder from Briana Bermensolo: Turn around, don't drown!

