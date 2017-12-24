Dreaming of a white Christmas? Snow in the forecast for the INW

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some areas around the Inland Northwest could get a White Christmas after all.

LINK: Listen to Bing Crosby sing White Christmas while you read this article

Christmas Eve will start off with beautiful skies. The clouds are expected to roll in by the afternoon, with the snow to follow by Sunday evening.

The KREM 2 Storm Tracker team is predicting snow fall as early as 4 p.m. Sunday. Some light flurries may come through earlier in the day but the bulk of snowfall will be Sunday evening through Monday night.

It’s going to be a cold holiday! Temperatures are not expected to be above freezing. The high on Christmas Eve is expected to be 23. The high on Christmas day is expected to be 24.

White Christmas wishes are being granted all across the Inland Northwest this year! https://t.co/KGM5gt3mrT — Michelle Boss (@KREMMichelle) December 24, 2017

Take a look below for information on the snow fall totals around the region for Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Spokane could potentially see three inches of snow and Coeur d'Alene could see up to two inches.

© 2017 KREM-TV