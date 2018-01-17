Dense fog blankets the region Wednesday morning

SPOKANE, Wash.—Wednesday morning brings dense fog to the area. Drivers should watch for this on their morning commute.

A thick layer of low clouds blanketed the Spokane area Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the 30’s.

Rain will move into the region later in the evening hours.

Snow and rain showers will continue overnight.

Thursday rain is expected to continue all day with snow in the mountains.



